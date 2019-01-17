Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man rapes woman after killing her, murders daughter with grinding stone

A 22-year-old woman and her daughter, aged three-and-a-half, were murdered by using a grinding stone, in their house on the city’s outskirts in the early hours of Wednesday. 

Published: 17th January 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:10 AM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The woman had allegedly been raped after she was attacked, police said. 

The woman and daughter were found dead in the house. Her husband who sells beads and fancy items was on a trip to Puducherry with his mother and brothers, police said.

Police have arrested Veerakumar (19) in connection with the incident.

The woman had gone to her father’s house at Tiruttani with her daughter. Her husband had called her and asked her to come to Puducherry with a few more products to sell since he ran out of stock. She came to her house on Tuesday evening and was scheduled to leave for Puducherry on Wednesday morning, said a neighbour.

After speaking to the relatives who live in the same street, she went to sleep. On Wednesday morning when a child went there to call the girl for playing, she saw both lying in a pool of blood, police said.

One Veerakumar had been seen moving in a suspicious manner by a person around 2 am. A  neighbour had confronted him and asked him to go home, but he was inebriated and was reluctant. He stayed in front of the victim’s house, said a relative of the deceased.

Even corpse not spared

Preliminary investigation revealed that Veerakumar used to visit his friend once a while and whenever he was there he used to speak to the woman. Noticing that she was alone at home, he tried to rape her and since she confronted him, he allegedly murdered her and then raped her, police said

