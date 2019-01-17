Home Cities Chennai

Maths question paper worries teachers in Chennai

The circular notified that the total 90 marks is split up as 20 one-mark questions, seven two-mark questions, seven three-mark questions and seven five-mark questions.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher secondary school mathematics teachers fear that a sudden change introduced recently in the board exam question paper pattern may catch students off guard.

They say the objective type one-mark questions usually contained only ‘choose the correct answer’ type questions. However, according to a circular issued by the Department of Government Examinations (DGE) on January 3, the one-mark questions will include match the following, choose the odd man out, choose the correct or incorrect pair and assertion-reasoning.

“Until half-yearly exam, the objective question pattern was different. Students have been prepared for that. Both teachers and students do not know what kind of questions will come now,” said K Manikkam, a mathematics teacher from a private school in Chennai.

The circular notified that the total 90 marks is split up as 20 one-mark questions, seven two-mark questions, seven three-mark questions and seven five-mark questions. The change has been introduced only in the objective-type questions, he said.

The question pattern change may affect government school students the worst, said A Pandian, a higher secondary mathematics teacher from a school in Madurai. “Government school teachers may not be prepared to give impromptu questions in the new pattern and students too will not be able to face these patterns. They will particularly struggle with assertion-reasoning,” he said adding that the change was introduced to prevent students from studying only book-back questions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maths Exam Question paper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp