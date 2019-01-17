Maths question paper worries teachers in Chennai

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher secondary school mathematics teachers fear that a sudden change introduced recently in the board exam question paper pattern may catch students off guard.

They say the objective type one-mark questions usually contained only ‘choose the correct answer’ type questions. However, according to a circular issued by the Department of Government Examinations (DGE) on January 3, the one-mark questions will include match the following, choose the odd man out, choose the correct or incorrect pair and assertion-reasoning.

“Until half-yearly exam, the objective question pattern was different. Students have been prepared for that. Both teachers and students do not know what kind of questions will come now,” said K Manikkam, a mathematics teacher from a private school in Chennai.

The circular notified that the total 90 marks is split up as 20 one-mark questions, seven two-mark questions, seven three-mark questions and seven five-mark questions. The change has been introduced only in the objective-type questions, he said.

The question pattern change may affect government school students the worst, said A Pandian, a higher secondary mathematics teacher from a school in Madurai. “Government school teachers may not be prepared to give impromptu questions in the new pattern and students too will not be able to face these patterns. They will particularly struggle with assertion-reasoning,” he said adding that the change was introduced to prevent students from studying only book-back questions.