Perumal temple that is 800 years old

By Chithra Madhavan
CHENNAI: Pondicherry (Puducherry) well-known for its French connection, has a number of temples in and around it. One of the best known and often-visited is the medium-sized Varadaraja Perumal temple, which according to the authorities connected with the shrine, is approximately eight hundred years old and belongs to the Chola period. The entrance to the Varadraja Perumal temple is through the eastern side via a tall gopuram which is five tiers tall.

A large mandapa leads to the main sanctum which enshrines an image of Varadaraja Perumal about six feet high, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, the right lower hand in the pose of protection (abhaya hasta) and lower left hand resting on the waist (kati hasta). Sridevi and Bhudevi are seen on either side of Perumal. An unique feature of this temple is the separate sanctum facing west for Lakshmi Narasimha.

This brings to mind the Parthasarathi Svami temple in Thiruvallikeni (one of the 108 Divya Desams) in Chennai where the image of the main deity, Venkatakrishnan faces east and there is a shrine on the other side for Yoga Narasimha facing west. It is said that the original image of the Varadaraja Svami temple in Puducherry is Lakshmi Narasimha and that the main image of Varadaraja Perumal was discovered underneath the premises of this temple.

The processional image (utsava- murti) of Varadaraja Perumal was found in the sea off the coast of Puducherry. Other images in worship are those of Panduranga Vittala, Krishna, Venugopala, Kodandarama, Bhakta Anjaneya, Andal, the Azhvars (Vaishnava saints) and the famous preceptors Ramanujacharya, Vedanta Desika and Manavala Mamuni. Facing east is the shrine for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped here as Perundevi Thayar, just as in the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kanchipuram.

