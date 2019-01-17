Home Cities Chennai

Railway lands in Chennai to get major infrastructure boost

The State government has directed local bodies to facilitate the process which will add value to the city, official sources told Express. 

Published: 17th January 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 34 hectares of land in Chennai belonging to the Southern Railway — available as 12 land parcels — is set to witness commercial development. The State government has directed local bodies to facilitate the process which will add value to the city, official sources told Express. 

The 12 sites are at Pulianthope, Waltax Road, Tiruvottiyur, Tambaram, Ayanavaram Colony, Perambur, Park Station, Chennai Egmore, Poes Garden, Victoria Crescent adjacent to Ethiraj College and Chetpet station.

The government’s decision has come after the Railway Land Development Authority -- set up under the Ministry of Railways to develop vacant railway land -- sent a request. The RLDA wanted the government to direct urban local bodes to issue no-objection certificates for these lands without insisting on the

‘Change of Land Use’ application for commercial redevelopment. In total, the Indian Railways has a whopping 43,000 hectares of vacant land.    

Lands that are not required for operational purposes are being identified by the zonal railways and informed to the Railway Board. The Board, in turn, will hand over the lands to RLDA in phases for commercial development. In Tamil Nadu, 37.5 hectares of land has been identified.

This includes 3.5 hectares in Salem, Villupuram, Palanthurthy Island and Nagapattinam. The State government, it has been learnt, is actively considering the RLDA request. 

As per the Section 11 of Railways Act, 1989, the Indian Railways is empowered to develop any land under its ownership. 

The RLDA has come up with a Project Information Memorandum for Grant of Lease for commercial

development of 5.6 acres of land in Kakkapallam Village in Padi, Ambattur Taluk. According to sources, the site has been awarded to Pothys at a lease of Rs 43 crore for a period of 45 years. 

The land is currently classified as industrial, which means commercial, residential and mixed residential projects are permissible. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway Commercial development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp