Railway lands in Chennai to get major infrastructure boost

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 34 hectares of land in Chennai belonging to the Southern Railway — available as 12 land parcels — is set to witness commercial development. The State government has directed local bodies to facilitate the process which will add value to the city, official sources told Express.

The 12 sites are at Pulianthope, Waltax Road, Tiruvottiyur, Tambaram, Ayanavaram Colony, Perambur, Park Station, Chennai Egmore, Poes Garden, Victoria Crescent adjacent to Ethiraj College and Chetpet station.

The government’s decision has come after the Railway Land Development Authority -- set up under the Ministry of Railways to develop vacant railway land -- sent a request. The RLDA wanted the government to direct urban local bodes to issue no-objection certificates for these lands without insisting on the

‘Change of Land Use’ application for commercial redevelopment. In total, the Indian Railways has a whopping 43,000 hectares of vacant land.

Lands that are not required for operational purposes are being identified by the zonal railways and informed to the Railway Board. The Board, in turn, will hand over the lands to RLDA in phases for commercial development. In Tamil Nadu, 37.5 hectares of land has been identified.

This includes 3.5 hectares in Salem, Villupuram, Palanthurthy Island and Nagapattinam. The State government, it has been learnt, is actively considering the RLDA request.

As per the Section 11 of Railways Act, 1989, the Indian Railways is empowered to develop any land under its ownership.

The RLDA has come up with a Project Information Memorandum for Grant of Lease for commercial

development of 5.6 acres of land in Kakkapallam Village in Padi, Ambattur Taluk. According to sources, the site has been awarded to Pothys at a lease of Rs 43 crore for a period of 45 years.

The land is currently classified as industrial, which means commercial, residential and mixed residential projects are permissible.