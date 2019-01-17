Soon, switch easily between Metro, MTC and MRTS in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: Eight years after it received the Governor’s nod and was published in the gazette, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Act and relevant rules were notified Wednesday. This means seamless travel on Chennai’s public transport systems may soon be a reality for the city’s commuters.

The Chief Urban Planner (Transport) of CMDA would be the Chief Executive officer of CUMTA. The Authority will also have a person nominated by government. He or she will have to be an eminent traffic and transportation expert having knowledge and experience in the field of transport planning, management, operations, engineering economics and disciplines related to urban transport.

The newly notified authority will coopt three persons as members to represent the operators of new modes of transit, experts in the area of urban transportation and for representing public transportation, passengers, cyclists, pedestrians and similar groups for a three-year tenure.

The members will have the same status and rights and privileges as a nominated member and will be paid a sitting fee. The authority will have a separate fund and a budget will have to be prepared by September 15 of every year.

Currently, a staggering 10 different agencies are involved in traffic and transportation management in the Chennai Metropolitan area. As a coordinating body, CUMTA would help institute integrated transport planning and decision-making. CUMTA would help give direction to the individual agencies and to the government’s overall transport strategy.

What does this mean for the Chennai commuter? If implemented well, CUMTA could ensure that a commuter could switch from, say, Chennai Metro to Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus to Mass Rapid Transit System trains with minimal hassle as all these public transport systems would be integrated to work together.