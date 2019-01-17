Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railways announces changes in pattern of trains

Published: 17th January 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railways has announced changes in the pattern of a few train services due to line block to facilitate engineering works between Chitteri-Mahendra Vaddi stations in Arakkonam-Jolarpettai section for four hours from January 17 to January 22.

According to a press release from the Southern Railways, the changes will be made from 9.15 am to 1.15 pm for six days. There will be changes in the pattern of the following train services: Jaipur-Coimbatore weekly express to be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 105 minutes on January 17. Also Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express to be regulated/delayed en route at Malpakkam for 85 minutes. Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment Passenger to be regulated/delayed en route at Arakkonam for 20 minutes on Thursday.
On January 18, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC weekly express will be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 15 minutes. Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment Passenger will also be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 15 minutes.

On January 19, Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express will be regulated/delayed en route at Malpakkam for 85 minutes. Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment Passenger will also be regulated/delayed en route at Arakkonam for 20 minutes.

On January 20, Lucknow-Yesvantpur weekly express will be regulated/delayed en oute at Chitteri for 150 minutes. Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express will be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 85 minutes. Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment Passenger will be regulated/delayed en route at Arakkonam for 20 minutes.

On January 21, Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express will be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 85 minutes. Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment Passenger will also be regulated/delayed en route at Arakkonam for 20 minutes.

On January 22, Bilaspur-Ernakulam weekly express will be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 150 minutes. Howrah-Yesvantpur AC weekly express will be regulated/delayed en route at Chitteri for 85 minutes. Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment Passenger will be regulated/delayed en route at Arakkonam for 
20 minutes.

Engineering
works
To facilitate engineering works between Chitteri-Mahendra Vaddi stations in Arakkonam-Jolarpettai section, train services will be regulated/delayed from January 17 to January 22
 

