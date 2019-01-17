Tight security for Kaanum Pongal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to avoid any untoward situation during ‘Kaanum Pongal’ celebration on Thursday at Marina and Besant Nagar beach where thousands of people are expected to visit, city police have planned to provide identity cards for children to help trace those who go missing in the crowd.

“The card will have details of their parents, including phone number which can be availed from the police booths situated near Labour statue, Gandhi statue and Besant Nagar beach,” said a press release. Also, if there is a huge crowd at Labour Statue and Kannagi statue at Marina, vehicles from north will be diverted at War Memorial towards Flag Staff road, Anna Salai, General Patters Road, Tower clock, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai.

Around 15,000 police personnel in uniform and plainclothes will be deployed in different parts of the city. Apart from this, two temporary control rooms and police booths have been set up at Marina and Besant Nagar. Thirteen security towers had been erected at Marina beach and four at Besant Nagar.

MTC to operate 480 special buses...

To facilitate commuter travel to tourist attractions in view of ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on January 17, MTC is to operate 480 special buses in Chennai

A release said that on Thursday special buses will be operated to Anna square, Vandalur Zoological Park, Kovalam, Kishkinta, Queensland, Besant Nagar, Broadway, Tambaram, Tiruvanmiyur and other tourist destinations from various pars of Chennai and outskirts

These buses will start at many places, including Tollgate, Avadi, Iyyappanthangal and Adyar