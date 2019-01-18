Standard Chartered Bank fined for sending Rs 63 lakh bill to credit card user

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Getting a credit card takes just a few minutes these days but surrendering one takes months, in some cases, years! A city resident was levied “recovery charges” for 13 long years after he surrendered two credit cards by making financial settlements. A consumer forum ordered the card issuer Standard Chartered Bank and a Mumbai-based financial agency to jointly pay a fine of Rs 30,000.

The forum also directed the bank to issue a No Objection Certificate to the customer and pass on the instruction to remove the complainant’s name from the defaulter list maintained by authorised credit information company, CIBIL. Shanmugasundaram V surrendered two credit cards in 2003 after having made financial settlements of Rs 17,200 at Standard Chartered’s Rajaji Salai branch.

In March 2016, a Mumbai-based financial company called Shaha Finlease sent a notice to Shanmugasundaram V demanding a sum of Rs 63,14,844 on the behalf of the bank as recovery charges for the two cards. As the complainant was listed as a defaulter in CIBIL records, he couldn’t avail loan from other banks.

“I haven’t done any transactions using either of the credit cards. I surrendered them to the bank and paid all necessary charges before handing them over. This is a clear case of unfair trade practice amounting to fraud,” Shanmugasundaram said in his petition. The bank claimed the complainant did not pay the outstanding amount on time, which is why charges were levied on him.

“We did not receive the cards as alleged by the complainant. We are within the right to levy late charges and interest for non-receipt of payment within due date. The bank had sold the credit card to Shaha Finlease only in 2010. The cards did not have a zero balance then,” said the opposite party.

The North Chennai Consumer Redressal Forum observed that the bank had not submitted any documents to substantiate the transfer of credit cards to Shaha Finlease and have also not intimated the complainant about the transfer.

“It is admitted by the bank that the amount was received but not as a final and full settlement. Having given in writing, the bank has to take this amount as the final payment. Further, the bank hasn’t submitted documents to prove that the complainant made transactions using the card after making settlements,” said the forum.