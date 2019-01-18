Chennai diabetes centre gets WHO tag again
CHENNAI: M V Hospital for Diabetes and Professor M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre at Royapuram, Chennai, has been re-designated as WHO Collaborating Centre for Research, Education and Training in Diabetes for the fifth consecutive time since 2002.
A hospital release said, “The centre continues to be the head of the Collaborating Centre for the period 2019-22. Under the WHO leadership, the centre will continue to strengthen education in diabetes prevention and develop methods for reducing diabetes risk factors at the community level.”