Home Cities Chennai

Chennai diabetes centre gets WHO tag again

Under the WHO leadership, the centre will continue to strengthen education in diabetes prevention and develop methods for reducing diabetes risk factors at the community level.

Published: 18th January 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M V Hospital for Diabetes and Professor M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre at Royapuram,  Chennai, has been re-designated as WHO Collaborating Centre for Research, Education and Training in Diabetes for the fifth consecutive time since 2002.

A hospital release said, “The centre continues to be the head of the Collaborating Centre for the period 2019-22. Under the WHO leadership, the centre will continue to strengthen education in diabetes prevention and develop methods for reducing diabetes risk factors at the community level.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M V Hospital WHO Diabetes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp