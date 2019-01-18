Home Cities Chennai

Dip in turnout at Chennai's tourist spots this kaanum pongal

Though Vandalur Zoo, Marina Beach, Guindy Park, Island Grounds, MGR and Jayalalithaa memorials remained favourites, officials said there was a considerable dip in the numbers. 

People thronged the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Thursday as part of Kaanum Pongal celebrations | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on Thursday saw thousands visiting tourist spots in the city as part of the celebrations. However, officials said when compared to last year, there was a decrease in footfall at various places.

Around 30,000 people visited Vandalur Zoo, much lesser than last year’s footfall of 56,000. “Both Guindy Park and Vandalur Zoo were crowded on Thursday morning. But, there was a visible decrease in the number of visitors this year. 

The ongoing fair at Island Grounds saw a whopping 1.5 lakh visitors on Kaanum Pongal. Despite a considerable footfall from surrounding districts, no major traffic jam was reported in the city. According to Chennai Police, close to 50,000 people visited Marina Beach on Thursday alone. “No untoward incident has been reported so far. People are visiting the beach and leaving peacefully. Traffic was also  under control,” said a police official. 

Close to 14,000 special buses were operated by State Transport Corporations benefitting 7.17 lakh commuters. According to a release, a total of 14,263 buses were operated from the city. In Chennai, special bus services were operated from KK Nagar, Tambaram, Madhavaram, CMBT and Poonamallee.

