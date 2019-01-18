Home Cities Chennai

Local bodies spend lakhs ferrying plastic waste to cement firms in Chennai

To transport plastic waste to cement companies, five municipalities are spending more than Rs 30 lakhs each month.  

Published: 18th January 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of ragpickers collecting pieces of scrap and plastic waste from a garbage dump yard in the city | P Jawahar

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local bodies can now get rid of their high calorific plastic waste by giving them off to cement factories. But this arrangement is bleeding local bodies around the city dry. To transport plastic waste to cement companies, five municipalities are spending more than Rs 30 lakhs each month.   

Over the last two years, 54 local bodies have been sending their ‘high calorific, non-recyclable’ wastes such as plastics and thermocol to cement factories in the State. Of these, 49 local bodies send it to Ultratech Cements in Ariyalur. The factory only pays transportation costs for waste from local bodies within a 100 km radius, say government officials. 

As a result, local bodies such as Tambaram, Pallavaram, Pammal, Sembakkam and Anakaputhur will have to fund the cost of transporting the waste out of their own pocket. These five municipalities transport a total of 100 tonnes of plastic waste to the cement plant as part of a 10-year agreement. But the arrangement is crippling their finances. “The arrangement is not sustainable,” says one of the municipal commissioners. “We have to find alternatives so that we can use the funds for other amenities.”
 

It’s not just about the money that is involved, arranging transportation to ferry the waste also becomes a problem at times, causing accumulation of waste till a vehicle becomes available.

A valuable resource 

Are cement companies doing a favour by using plastic waste in their manufacturing process? The high calorific waste, which is used by these cement factories as Refuse Derived Fuel, to power their furnaces, has commercial value. Experts claim that the cost of such waste in the market is Rs3 per kilogram. 
“Private waste management companies have been known to procure plastic waste for as high as Rs4 per kg and still turn a profit,” says I Priyadharshini, co-founder of waste management company WasteWinn. According to estimates, these 5 municipalities can cut back at least 10 per cent of their transport cost if the cement companies are asked to buy the waste.  

“After a meeting in November, Ultratech Cement said it would pay Rs600 for every tonne of plastic waste it receives,” says a senior official in the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. “But, the company never got back to us and we haven’t been receiving any payments for the plastics.”    

Bimal Modi, who is in charge of this initiative for Ultratech Cement, refused to comment. However, another official said that paying for the plastic received is not feasible. 

Alternatives?

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department secretary Harmandar Singh acknowledged that this system of transporting plastic over long distances is expensive. “We are arranging alternative means to dispose of the non-recyclable materials safely such as pyrolysis plants in Chengalpattu and Anakaputhur,” he said. 

Steps are underway to install the 2.5-tonne pyrolysis plant in Chengalpattu which will convert the waste into bio-oil and charcoal. But it is learnt that the 20-tonne pyrolysis plant which has been proposed for Anakaputhur is still awaiting CSR funding to take off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Local bodies Plastic waste Cement factories Transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp