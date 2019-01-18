Local bodies spend lakhs ferrying plastic waste to cement firms in Chennai

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local bodies can now get rid of their high calorific plastic waste by giving them off to cement factories. But this arrangement is bleeding local bodies around the city dry. To transport plastic waste to cement companies, five municipalities are spending more than Rs 30 lakhs each month.

Over the last two years, 54 local bodies have been sending their ‘high calorific, non-recyclable’ wastes such as plastics and thermocol to cement factories in the State. Of these, 49 local bodies send it to Ultratech Cements in Ariyalur. The factory only pays transportation costs for waste from local bodies within a 100 km radius, say government officials.

As a result, local bodies such as Tambaram, Pallavaram, Pammal, Sembakkam and Anakaputhur will have to fund the cost of transporting the waste out of their own pocket. These five municipalities transport a total of 100 tonnes of plastic waste to the cement plant as part of a 10-year agreement. But the arrangement is crippling their finances. “The arrangement is not sustainable,” says one of the municipal commissioners. “We have to find alternatives so that we can use the funds for other amenities.”



It’s not just about the money that is involved, arranging transportation to ferry the waste also becomes a problem at times, causing accumulation of waste till a vehicle becomes available.

A valuable resource

Are cement companies doing a favour by using plastic waste in their manufacturing process? The high calorific waste, which is used by these cement factories as Refuse Derived Fuel, to power their furnaces, has commercial value. Experts claim that the cost of such waste in the market is Rs3 per kilogram.

“Private waste management companies have been known to procure plastic waste for as high as Rs4 per kg and still turn a profit,” says I Priyadharshini, co-founder of waste management company WasteWinn. According to estimates, these 5 municipalities can cut back at least 10 per cent of their transport cost if the cement companies are asked to buy the waste.

“After a meeting in November, Ultratech Cement said it would pay Rs600 for every tonne of plastic waste it receives,” says a senior official in the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. “But, the company never got back to us and we haven’t been receiving any payments for the plastics.”

Bimal Modi, who is in charge of this initiative for Ultratech Cement, refused to comment. However, another official said that paying for the plastic received is not feasible.

Alternatives?

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department secretary Harmandar Singh acknowledged that this system of transporting plastic over long distances is expensive. “We are arranging alternative means to dispose of the non-recyclable materials safely such as pyrolysis plants in Chengalpattu and Anakaputhur,” he said.

Steps are underway to install the 2.5-tonne pyrolysis plant in Chengalpattu which will convert the waste into bio-oil and charcoal. But it is learnt that the 20-tonne pyrolysis plant which has been proposed for Anakaputhur is still awaiting CSR funding to take off.