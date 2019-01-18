Home Cities Chennai

Chennai MTC told to pay Rs 14 lakh to girl who lost vision

The injured who was aged 16 then did not have a driving licence, counsel submitted. 

Image for representational purpose for MTC buses. (EPS file photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after an MTC bus hit a minor and caused grievous injuries to the victim to the extent of her losing vision in the right eye, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed the transport corporation to pay a compensation of  Rs 13.99 lakh to her. 

The accident, in 2015, occurred due to the rash and negligent act of the bus driver, the victim submitted.
Counsel for MTC denied the allegations and said the two-wheeler rider drove rashly and negligently losing control and dashing the front side of the bus and sustained injuries. The injured who was aged 16 then did not have a driving licence, counsel submitted. 

The tribunal headed by K Ayyappan observed that “Considering the fact that the petitioner is a minor, having no driving licence met with an accident, the driver ought to have been more careful, whenever there is a  minor child driving the vehicle.”  

After deducting a sum towards negligence on the part of the victim, the tribunal awarded a compensation of `13,99,500 to her.

