National Gastro Expo inaugurated in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second National Gastro Expo-Vayiru 2.0, organised by Gem Hospital, was inaugurated by M Ponnuswami, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu, at the hospital here on Thursday.

A release said the objective of the expo is to create awareness among people about healthy living and disease prevention. Key attractions are knowledge walk, learning from 3D models of digestive systems, all about women-adolescence to menopause and beyond-and all about men-adolescence to andropause and beyond. Meet and greet surgical robot-watch 3D surgical movies, the best diet practices and yoga also form part of the event. Experts in the field will assist participants to understand all these with the help of 3D models, specimens and posters.

The exhibition is open for all from January 18 to 26. As part of the expo, the hospital is also conducting essay and drawing competitions for school and college students and the general public, the release said.