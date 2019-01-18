John Pennycuick’s bust unveiled in his native town in UK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A white bust of John Pennycuick, a British army engineer who sold his property in England to build the Mullaiperiyar dam, was unveiled in the memorial garden attached to St Peter’s Church at Frimley, Surrey, his native town, 64 km from London, United Kingdom, last Saturday.

The bust was gifted by Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan. The bust is on a plaque of four feet height, according to the Commissioner.