Scoot to launch flight services from three South Indian cities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scoot, a Singapore-based low-cost airline, will soon launch new services from Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam as part of its plans to strengthen its presence in India, a company release said on Thursday.

With the introduction of the services, Scoot will become the only airline operating direct non-stop flights from the three cities to Singapore.

Flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Singapore will commence on May 7 and flights from Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam will start from October 27, all subject to regulatory approval. The flight will operate from Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore five times a week while for Visakhapatnam it will be available only thrice a week.

In India, the airline already operates from Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Tiruchirappalli.

To attract flyers, it has introduced a major limited-time sale on flights from all its India points - including Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam - starting from January 14 to January 28. As per the offer, one-way promotional fares begin from as low as `4,500 for trips to 27 exciting cities in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam via Singapore.

Speaking on the development, Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “With addition of three new cities, India is a big part of our growth in Asia this year. Customers can look forward to more affordable fares and innovative offerings from us.”