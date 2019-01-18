Home Cities Chennai

TNPL plans Rs 2,500 crore expansion to double output after Tamil Nadu plastic ban

The Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) is one such company that is looking to cash in on the demand created by the ban.

CHENNAI: The ban on single-use plastics is proving to be beneficial for several companies manufacturing alternative products. The Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) is one such company that is looking to cash in on the demand created by the ban. In a major expansion move, the TNPL has obtained environmental clearance from the Centre to expand its facility and double paper production. 

A whopping Rs 2,520 crore will be spent on the Mill Expansion Plan (MEP) to install the following: a state-of-the-art printing and writing paper machine with a capacity to produce 1.65 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA); a Chemical Wood Pulp Mill (CWPM) of 1.40 lakh TPA capacity; and a chemical recovery section of 1,100 tonnes per day.

Augmentation of the existing captive power plant, effluent treatment plant and other infrastructure would also be carried out as part of the MEP. The total paper production following the expansion, according to a TNPL mill official, would increase to 3.65 lakh TPA. “Ever since the plastic ban was enforced, there has been an increased demand for paper-based products,” the official said. “There is a huge market out there that is up for grabs.”

Will the increased demand for paper-based products lead to cutting of more trees? “The wood required following TNPL’s expansion as proposed would be 5.7 lakh TPA, and that will be procured from their captive plantation and farm forestry initiative -- the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited (TAFCORN),” said the official. 

To meet the additional power requirement for the expanded plant, it has been proposed to increase the captive power generation capacity from 30 MW to 80 MW by installing two new turbo generators of total capacity 50 MW. Further, an additional 1.4 lakh TPA of coal will be imported from Indonesia, via Thoothukudi port and from there by trucks to the plant site in Mondipatti in Tiruchirappalli. 

The fresh water requirement of the plant will increase to 20,700 cubic metres per day (m3/day) following the expansion. It will be sourced from Cauvery through existing collector wells. The water requirement will be within the permitted limit of 23,100 m3/day, the company has submitted to the Environment Ministry.     

TNPL officials say an environmental management plan is also in place. An estimated Rs200 crore has been allocated for pollution control. Wastewater from the pulp mill and power plant will be separated, treated in the proposed treatment plant and utilised for irrigation. The additional boiler ash of 40 tonnes per day, generated post expansion, will be sent to TNPL’s cement factory in Karur.

