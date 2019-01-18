Home Cities Chennai

Trade-wise pruning will help regulate Chennai beach vendors

With the Madras High Court asking the civic body to clean up Marina Beach and regulate vendors, the civic body is set to draft bylaws for it and a committee has been formed now.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trade-wise pruning of beach vendors may be an option to regulate the number of shops at Chennai’s beaches, according to Greater Chennai Corporation authorities. 

“We have a trade-wise list of shops there and there are also shops like mobile repair shops and cloth vendors on the beach that do not fit in the usual beach tourism atmosphere,” a corporation official said. 
According to the corporation’s last survey, 1,477 shops were enumerated on Marina beach, excluding loop road which has around 350 shops. Zone IX of the Corporation, under which the Marina falls, also has a Town Vending Committee.

The official said any decision will be finalised with the involvement of the panel to ensure that  representatives of the vendors have a say. 

In November, the corporation had formed 11 vending bays for the stalls in a bid to clear the view of the Marina beach for tourists. 

“As for now, the court has asked the shopkeepers to submit fresh applications which can be scrutinised for licences. Negotiations are on for the limit placed on the number of vendors on the beach,” said Madhu Prakash, an advocate appearing for the hawkers. 

