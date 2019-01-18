Home Cities Chennai

World Archery no-balls elections, fingers crossed at Archery Association of India

As things stand, the WA doesn't recognise the newly-elected body.

Archery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected office-bearers of the Archery Association of India (AAI) are facing uncertainty after World Archery (WA) told them that the elections are yet to be vetted by them.

As things stand, the WA doesn’t recognise the newly-elected body. As reported by this newspaper, the election that was not recognised by the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has waded into choppy waters. 

In a mail to AAI, the WA told newly-elected president BVP Rao that it does not accept the elections, as the general body of the WA has not approved it. The IOA and sports ministry, too, had not sent observers to the elections which was held on December 22.

“Regret to inform you that the World Archery Executive Board at this stage cannot accept the outcome of the General Assembly and your election as president as well as the rest of the board...,” a WA mail said.

“We ask you to provide us the full minutes of the General Assembly (of December 22) for verification of the above matter before 25th January 2019. Following the receipt of the minutes, the World Archery Executive Board will take a decision on the possible suspension of the Archery Association of India,” the letter said.

However, Rao has assured the archers that none of this will impact the national championships or trials planned in February and March. “The WA has sent us a notice saying they don’t accept the elections that were held. They have not yet suspended us. So all the events planned will be held on time,” Rao told Express on Thursday.

However, there is time for a resolution as the season doesn’t begin till the end of April. So the athletes do not need to worry about the prospect of competing under the Olympic flag. It’s anybody’s guess as to what might happen next but it’s important to reiterate the point that AAI  is still affiliated with WA.

Also, further action will be taken only after evaluating the minutes of the general body meeting and election documents furnished by the AAI. It also depends on what the IOA and the sports ministry decide. The IOA had written to WA in December about their decision to not recognise the elections.

World Archery Archery Association of India Elections

