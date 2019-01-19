67.72 tonne banned plastic seized by Greater Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has so far seized 67.72 tonnes of banned plastics since the prohibition on single-use plastic came into effect from January 1.

Inspection in various shops was going on even during Pongal holidays, said corporation officials. A civic body release said corporation authorities seized 1.46 tonnes of banned plastic from January 14 to January 17.

On Friday alone, the corporation collected 2.17 tonnes of banned plastic. However, corporation authorities said the numbers have consistently gone down since the ban was implemented, indicating increased shift to other alternatives.

As for garbage accumulated during Pongal holidays, the civic body said a total of 4610 tonnes of garbage was collected on Kannum Pongal day alone, a figure below the usual daily average of 5100 tonnes. At Marina beach, 15 tonnes of garbage was collected.