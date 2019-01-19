Home Cities Chennai

A grand reception for youngest Grandmaster Gukesh in Chennai

FIDE vice president DV Sundar insisted that children from the city excel in chess because they have a good understanding of the game from a young age.

CHENNAI: D Gukesh has been popular ever since he became the world’s second youngest Grandmaster (GM) on Tuesday. Since his arrival in the city on Thursday, the 12-year-old has been receiving felicitations, where some of the prominent names in the sport hailed him.

The Tamil Nadu State Chess Association (TNSCA) and Microsence Networks — his main sponsor — were at it on Friday. India’s first International Master (IM) Manuel Aaron, at a felicitation function organised by Microsense said, “He is smart and has a strong desire to excel. His success is not surprising as we have an excellent structure in the state. The TNSCA is doing an excellent job in nurturing them.’’

Vishnu Prasanna, Gukesh’s coach, also praised him. “Gukesh’s first GM norm came at Bangkok in 2018, where he beat Nigel Short. He then won in Serbia, which helped him get his second GM norm. We were confident that he will get his third norm in Delhi and he did it in style,’’ said Prasanna.

He added that Gukesh’s strength is his ability to be improvise. “He will try to stick with plans and follow what he has been taught. But if he sees a chance to innovate, he does it without hesitation,’’ he said.
Grandmaster B Adhiban made an interesting observation on why 12-year-olds like Gukesh are being able to punch above their weight. “The kids today have good exposure. They can also watch the matches live and learn,’’ he said.

FIDE vice president DV Sundar insisted that children from the city excel in chess because they have a good understanding of the game from a young age. Perhaps the best compliment came from Frederic Friedel, ChessBase co-founder: “Gukesh shows profound understanding for chess and I see the rise of another Magnus Carlsen in him.”

Delighted with the grand receptions, Gukesh said, “With the blessings of my parents, guidance of my coach, support from my school, the TNSCA and my sponsors I wish to improve my game and ranking. My goal is to become a world champion one day.’’

S Kailasanathan, MD Microsense Networks, awarded Rs 1 lakh to Gukesh, while TNSCA handed Rs 30,000.

