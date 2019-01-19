Be ready to fight in all Lok Sabha seats, BJP cadre told

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after senior leader of AIADMK M Thambidurai said his party would not allow BJP to ride piggyback on it to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, top leaders from BJP on Friday told the party functionaries in the State to prepare themselves for contesting all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry irrespective of whether alliance is forged for the elections or not.

Besides, the party has also drawn up a series of programmes till February 24 ahead of the ensuing polls which include a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 and 19 apart from his visit to the State on April 27. Modi’s itinerary in February is yet to be finalised.

The meeting was presided over by BL Santhosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) and CT Ravi, co-incharge (elections) and attended by State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and other leaders numbering around 350.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, incharge (elections) for Tamil Nadu could not attend the meeting.

During the discussions, both leaders Santhosh and Ravi said the top leadership of the party would take care of the alliance issues at the appropriate time. However, they exhorted the party functionaries to be prepared for facing the elections in all 40 parliamentary constituencies.

“We used to prepare ourselves for all constituencies in any election. But this time, the two top leaders reiterated this very much. Also, the 23 works to be monitored by booth-level representatives of the party were discussed in detail,” a senior functionary in the party told Express.

On February 2, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a whopping 22,000 booth level representatives across the country through video-conferencing and during this programme, he will cover most places in Tamil Nadu.