Bringing communities together with art and tradition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Children stand on stage with drums and dance to the tune they play in cohesion. The audience, filled with parents, claps and cheers with the beat. This was the scene at the Thirvualluvar Nagar Community Centre in Besant Nagar, as part of the Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha.

Previously called the Ulur Olcott Kuppam Vizha, the updated version of this celebration hopes to bring together communities in its newest segment. On January 16, students from the school Kalai Kiran held musical, dance and paraiaattam performances in the evening.

Started by Monali Sanyal Balasubramaniam, the school was founded ten months ago and teaches singing, Bharatanatyam and parai aatam to its students at the community hall in Tiruvalluvar Nagar. The school, which charged `100 per class per art form, has students from Adyar, Velachery and even Koyambedu.

“There is an inherent need for children and adults to learn art. Such classes and school are either unavailable or inaccessible to them. There are invisible barriers — socio-economic and cultural barriers, let’s say — that prevent them from learning,” said Monali, who teaches the students music.

According to Deepam N, a 28-year-old who has been learning parai aattam ever since he was in class 11, this traditional art form was used to warn locals of invasions, as the drums would reverberate loudly enough to warn cities from the borders. Additionally, different tones are used for different occasions, such as a birth, a death, or a message from the panchayat, which were easily discernible by the people in the past.

“This is a difficult art because you have to keep the beat and dance. I came here to teach because I felt that it was my job to make sure this art form does not fade out, because this is a part of our culture,” he said.