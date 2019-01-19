Dealing with dons, death, and dystopia

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the Mahabharata, Abhimanyu is killed by the Kauravas when trapped in a Chakravyuh, which is also the title of the Theatrix Dramatics’s production. Based on the play by Saki — The Death Trap — this Indian adaptation is set in a dystopian world in the 1970s.

With the city run by mafia gangs, Chakravyuh’s protagonist is Chirag, the 21-year-old heir of a mafia family, who is too wrapped up in his alcoholism and poetry to be concerned with the running of his empire. The antagonist, Chirag’s uncle Raman, who is in love with his nephew’s wife, hopes to kill Chirag for his wife and throne.

The scriptwriter, Aritra Dey, was fascinated by Saki’s play when he put up a production of the same when he was in class 11, and decided to adapt it for an Indian context. “The mafia setting is based on a family. It is a kind of feudal system, which is what The Death Trap is based on, and the tone is similar. I loved the way the Saki wrote the characters. A young man is given a lot of power and he is the ruler of a kingdom. It is a reflection of modern society, where there are people, knowingly or unknowingly, put in a situation from which they can’t escape,” says Aritra, who will also play the role of Chirag.

While he was writing the role, he wanted to depict the tragedy and hubris of this character. “But when I started playing Chirag, I started noticing the various shades. There is a similarity between Chirag and Prince Dimitri from The Death Trap. He is being pulled by his family, but he has no interest in the business. He wants to ask them, ‘What do you want? I will give it to you with open arms’. He does not understand the politics of which he is a major part,” he says. In his mind, Chirag’s apathy towards his duty was due to his love for poetry and art.

The 60-minute play also deals with the themes of death and accepting it. “The play uses metaphor and dialogue to deal with the topics of death. It’s very subtle, although an important theme in the play,” said Anand Mohan, director.

(The play will be held at Alliance Francaise, on January 19, at 6.30 pm. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.)