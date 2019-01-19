Home Cities Chennai

Fairytales in parody

Many of us grew up with stories of princesses and princes in a fantasy world filled with magical creatures and evil beasts.

Published: 19th January 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of us grew up with stories of princesses and princes in a fantasy world filled with magical creatures and evil beasts. Most of these stories are based on the series of short stories by the Grimm Brothers, but Evam’s Happy Cow division has decided to offer children a retelling of these tales in their latest production called The Greatest Fairytale Ever.

This 45-minute production will parody common tropes found in these fairy tales such as the prince saving the princess from an eternal curse, the evil stepmother character, and more. According to director John Pradeep, these stereotypes can be hurtful for children, and addressing these tropes when children are young is important.

“This will also be an interactive session. We will ask the children what they think about these tropes, and get the answers out of them. It’s more effective that way — instead of telling them what is wrong, if we ask them what they think is incorrect, they will tell us the answer,” said John.

The script is based on stories by the Grimm Brothers, and has taken inspiration from various stories, in a brand new story. “The script was not written, per se, but created. It was a result of many workshops and sessions. This way, it’s a basis for actors to follow while they interact with children,” said John.
The play also does not require any kind of stage set-up, as it was designed to be mobile and taken to any space. John explained that it can be taken to apartment complexes, schools, and other spaces with children.

(The play is open for children over three years, and will be held on January 20, at CurioPlay,
at 2 pm.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp