Fairytales in parody

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of us grew up with stories of princesses and princes in a fantasy world filled with magical creatures and evil beasts. Most of these stories are based on the series of short stories by the Grimm Brothers, but Evam’s Happy Cow division has decided to offer children a retelling of these tales in their latest production called The Greatest Fairytale Ever.

This 45-minute production will parody common tropes found in these fairy tales such as the prince saving the princess from an eternal curse, the evil stepmother character, and more. According to director John Pradeep, these stereotypes can be hurtful for children, and addressing these tropes when children are young is important.

“This will also be an interactive session. We will ask the children what they think about these tropes, and get the answers out of them. It’s more effective that way — instead of telling them what is wrong, if we ask them what they think is incorrect, they will tell us the answer,” said John.

The script is based on stories by the Grimm Brothers, and has taken inspiration from various stories, in a brand new story. “The script was not written, per se, but created. It was a result of many workshops and sessions. This way, it’s a basis for actors to follow while they interact with children,” said John.

The play also does not require any kind of stage set-up, as it was designed to be mobile and taken to any space. John explained that it can be taken to apartment complexes, schools, and other spaces with children.

(The play is open for children over three years, and will be held on January 20, at CurioPlay,

at 2 pm.)