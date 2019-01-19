An old-age home where you can experience 'Anandam'

Nandalal By

Online Desk

Spread over an area of about 36000 sq ft in Ambattur, Anandam is a home with a difference. The more than 100 senior citizens staying here believe that the journey through old age is best negotiated with a smile on their face and a helping hand for the needy.

Anandam is the dream project of Bhageerathy Ramamurthy, 65. It was her vision to provide a completely free home for destitute and helpless senior citizens who have neither children to take care of them nor any source of income. "My mother is my inspiration behind starting this old age home. We develop the talents of all the elders here. If somebody is interested in cooking, we encourage it. If they are interested in gardening, they can pursue that too. If they want to learn music, they can learn it. We wanted to bring out the talents of all the elders," she says.

Senior residents of the home busy cutting vegetables for lunch. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

78-year-old Parvathy's passion is cooking. Busy preparing breakfast, she takes time out to explain the ingredients of the kanji which keeps all of them energetic for the entire day. "The morning breakfast is very heavy for us. So we have a special kanji made with all the cereals. Those who have diabetes take it without sugar."

Indeed, to learn the real meaning of teamwork, one has to come here and see the way the inmates cook food, with everyone busy in some task or the other.

The home has many amenities including a prayer hall, library, physiotherapy centre, medical unit, television room and dining hall. "We have all the facilities for the elders in here, so they are happy and feel like they are living in their own homes. We offer music classes, yoga classes and Brahma Kumari classes for them," Bhageerathy stresses.

Every day in the evening between 4 pm and 8 pm, the entire ambience of the place changes, with the home being transformed into an education centre. Many senior citizens of the home teach the poor and downtrodden children in the surrounding areas for free.

Children deep in study at the Anandam old age home. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

Parvati or Aachi amma, a former teacher, takes maths tuition for kids till 8th grade. Explaining the working of the Anandam education centre, she says, "We started with seven students, now the number has touched 250. We have also selected a few differently-abled students and give special training to them. We believe in sharing knowledge and skills with those who need it the most."

Apart from the residents of the old age home, the trust hires teachers from outside for the secondary school children. "Financial assistance is extended to students who wish to pursue higher studies. Every day before the session, we also give nutritious snacks and drinks to the students, so that they do not start their classes on an empty stomach," adds Achi amma.

Anandam is unique in many ways and has several outstanding achievements to its name. In fact, the construction of the present premises itself began with a Guinness World Record. Nearly 60 women volunteers executed a spectacular kolam (rangoli) patterned on a Kancheepuram silk saree and covering an area of 9320 sq.ft.

In 2015, when Chennai witnessed devastating floods, the residents of this home wanted to do whatever they could for the people affected. "We all worked round the clock for 12 straight days by cooking, packing and distributing food packets to the flood-affected areas," says Bhageerathy. Recognizing their efforts for flood relief, the senior citizens were given the Real Heroes 2016 Award by Adding Smiles Media Ltd.

This public-aided home runs mainly on donations which are received on special occasions like wedding ceremonies and donor birthdays. They also receive contributions from neighbours, who offer help in cooking and provide household materials.

The Anandam trust not only runs this home for old people but also has a medical centre just a few metres away where they treat all residents in and around the area. Patients just have to pay Rs 20 for the token and the treatment and medication is free of cost. A general practitioner, dentist and eye specialist visit the medical centre every day. Sundaram Medical Foundation, Hindu Mission Hospital and Sankara Nethralaya contribute towards this.

Anandam medical care centre. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

"We treat all the residents of this old age home like our parents and we all live like a big family," says Bhageerathy.

The home doesn't stop inspiring -- instead of employing a security guard, the residents themselves take charge of security and change their shifts every hour.

One of the senior residents of Anandam Old Age Home taking the charge of security. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

Every day with a smile on their face, the senior citizens in this home live their life to the fullest. Anandam exemplifies the saying that the best and most beautiful things in the world can't be seen or touched, they must be felt with the heart.