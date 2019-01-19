Immersing herself in strong stories and unique characters

Jennifer Joan R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I’ve never been one for online gaming platforms. I like to play alone for full immersion,” says 20-year-old Chennai-based Rudra Abirami, who has been gaming since she was six. This gamer says she prefers story-driven games with diverse characters and intensive gameplay. “I started with PC games like the most of us.

When I was nine, my parents bought me a PSP, since we used to travel a lot and I detested travelling,” she said. From then, Rudra has moved on to explore a wide variety of games, with Role Playing Games (RPGs) by Indie-Japanese developers such as Ao Oni, Ib, Mermaid Swamp and Misau among the first games that she fell in love with. “The graphics weren’t great, but the plot was well-structured, and every decision you made affected the ending of the game,” she said.

The Physics student at Women’s Christian College has now found an interest in horror games, particularly Amnesia, Until Dawn and Outlast. “Although there are games with strong plots and good storylines, like Undertale, Heavy Rain, Detroit Became Human and the Arkham Series, it’s not only the mainstream games that are noteworthy,” she said. She is also in the midst of developing a game called Maloventia, which is an RPG.

Rudra’s interest in gaming has also invoked in her an interest in cosplaying, and she says 2B from NieR is one of her favourite characters to cosplay. Rudra is also an anime buff and speaks Japanese.

‘Since I joined college, I play during the semester holidays. It’s important to be disciplined and to know how to compartmentalise. I balance extra-curriculars with gaming,” she said. Rudra reflects that she hasn’t allowed it to become the centre of her existence, and is a stress buster.