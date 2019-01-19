Keep it classy at Studio Trioss’ exhibition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Head to The Park hotel for Studio Trioss’ exhibition-cum-sale to be spoilt for choice with designer wear collections from across India. Be it clothes, accessories, footwear, handbags, jewellery, home linen or kidswear, there is something for everyone.

Curated by Sheetal Modi, founder of Studio Trioss, the exhibition is an eclectic mix of all things fashionable and trendy and features designers from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Chennai.

“We wanted to make people feel like they were in a mall and make it a one-stop shop,” she said. “Be it formal, semi-formal, casual or wedding wear, we have it here. Anyone who comes in should go back with something.”

That is also part of the reason why the exhibition has stalls like AvocadoCare, which specialises in hair, skin and slimming treatments.

“Our aim is integrated therapy,” said Dr Raichal Rabecca Philip, a Siddha and Ayurvedic practitioner at Avocado Care. “Ayurveda, being a health science looks into diet, lifestyle, and mental stability to treat the cause rather than symptoms.”

For Delhi-based semi-precious jewellery designer, Sonia Modi of Dazzle, this is her first time in Chennai. “I am excited to showcase my work here,” she said. “With the ongoing wedding season, my earrings are a big draw for people as they are great designs and not expensive. My earrings are priced at `4,000 and below, while my sets go up to about `7,500.”

Designers like Sharath Sundar and Kolkata-based Toxic are also on display. One can also indulge in skin care products or munch on healthy snack options like salads or granola in a jar or treat your sweet tooth with pastries from Pantry D’or while looking through the lovely collections. The two-day exhibition concludes on January 19.

DETAILS

For more information, contact 9840105010 or visit the Studio Trioss Instagram or Facebook page to get a list of all the designers being showcased.