Kodanad documentary case: Local court grants bail to duo charged with murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons arrested by Tamil Nadu police for featuring in a controversial documentary released by the editor of a Delhi-based news bureau were released on bail by a local court here on Friday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S Malarvizhi on Friday released Sayan and Manoj on bail after they furnished a surety for Rs 10,000 each.

Earlier in the day, their counsel sought time to furnish the surety. But, the court refused and directed the two to complete the procedure by 5.45 pm on Friday. Around 4 pm counsel furnished the sureties and the court granted bail.

The two who were accused in connection with the alleged murder of a security guard in Kodanad Estate bungalow of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and were on bail in the case were arrested on Sunday by a special team from Chennai police.

They were booked on charges of causing hatred among people by their statements in the documentary on deaths of certain people connected to Kodanad murder case.

However, a magistrate court refused to remand them when they were produced before it on Monday. The court observed there was no prima facie evidence for charges against the two. The magistrate also asked them to appear before the CMM court on January 18 and furnish surety bonds.