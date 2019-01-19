Home Cities Chennai

Little garbage mountains dot Maduravoyal in Chennai

Empty plots along the National Highways 32, under the Maduravoyal bypass bridge, have turned into landfills.

Published: 19th January 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents in and around Maduravoyal and Vanagaram are frustrated by the persistent problem of garbage dumping in their localities. Empty plots along the National Highways 32, under the Maduravoyal bypass bridge, have turned into landfills.

Garbage is heaped up, uncleared for weeks. Residents claim that it’s the “yellow garbage trucks” belonging to Vanagaram Panchayat, and few private ones, that dump unsegregated waste every night.

This, allegedly has been going on for two months. Domestic and industrial wastes along with construction debris are dumped at five spots along the Porur Link Road.  “When space runs out, garbage is burnt and more waste is dumped over it,” says Lokesh VR, a resident of Villivakkam who visits the spot regularly.

“Columns of thick black smoke coming from these empty plots can be spotted several kilometres away. Two years ago, only hotels nearby used to dump their food waste here. Now, the amount of garbage and frequency of dumping have skyrocketed.” As these spots are located where the city limits end and Vanagaram Panchayat begins, officials site jurisdiction problem to wash off their hands. 

Lokesh has lodged complaints several times through Namma Chennai and Swatchata App, but got no proper response. “The conservancy officer of Porur informed me that garbage from the road towards Porur Toll has been cleared. When I visited, they had collected the waste and dumped it on the Vanagaram side,” added Lokesh.

Residents claim that on weekends, the height of the garbage mountains surpass six feet. “The panchayat has no designated landfill. Since the area is already dirty, it becomes an ideal spot for private tankers to dump raw sewage, sometimes directly into Coovum River,” says Sangeetha R, a resident of Ambattur. Panchayat officials could not be reached for a comment, despite repeated attempts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maduravoyal Garbage dumps Vanagaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp