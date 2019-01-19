Little garbage mountains dot Maduravoyal in Chennai

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents in and around Maduravoyal and Vanagaram are frustrated by the persistent problem of garbage dumping in their localities. Empty plots along the National Highways 32, under the Maduravoyal bypass bridge, have turned into landfills.

Garbage is heaped up, uncleared for weeks. Residents claim that it’s the “yellow garbage trucks” belonging to Vanagaram Panchayat, and few private ones, that dump unsegregated waste every night.

This, allegedly has been going on for two months. Domestic and industrial wastes along with construction debris are dumped at five spots along the Porur Link Road. “When space runs out, garbage is burnt and more waste is dumped over it,” says Lokesh VR, a resident of Villivakkam who visits the spot regularly.

“Columns of thick black smoke coming from these empty plots can be spotted several kilometres away. Two years ago, only hotels nearby used to dump their food waste here. Now, the amount of garbage and frequency of dumping have skyrocketed.” As these spots are located where the city limits end and Vanagaram Panchayat begins, officials site jurisdiction problem to wash off their hands.

Lokesh has lodged complaints several times through Namma Chennai and Swatchata App, but got no proper response. “The conservancy officer of Porur informed me that garbage from the road towards Porur Toll has been cleared. When I visited, they had collected the waste and dumped it on the Vanagaram side,” added Lokesh.

Residents claim that on weekends, the height of the garbage mountains surpass six feet. “The panchayat has no designated landfill. Since the area is already dirty, it becomes an ideal spot for private tankers to dump raw sewage, sometimes directly into Coovum River,” says Sangeetha R, a resident of Ambattur. Panchayat officials could not be reached for a comment, despite repeated attempts.