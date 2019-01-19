Home Cities Chennai

Manali Petrochemicals gets breather from Central Pollution Control Board

The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday revoked its earlier order directing Manali Petrochemicals to shut down operations of its Plant-I. 

Published: 19th January 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday revoked its earlier order directing Manali Petrochemicals to shut down operations of its Plant-I. The decision was taken after the company submitted a report claiming that it had complied with the directions.

The company will now have to submit a performance assessment of the treatment system which it has installed and an analysis of the treated effluents or emissions within 60 days of beginning operations.  

The company, it has been learnt, submitted a letter on January 7, giving an undertaking for compliance of CPCB directions, performance adequacy report of Effluent Treatment Plant facility and performance adequacy report of Air Pollution Control Devices for stack emission issued by AC Tech, Anna University and stack monitoring survey report by TNPCB. The letter also stated that it had removed wastewater from old damaged lagoon and provided proper lime storage yard and seepage collection systems.

The CPCB formed a 3-member committee and examined the report, following which the unit was allowed to resume operations. 

The plant was ordered to be shut down earlier as the effluents released from it was found to be violating norms. Particulate matter pollution was also found to be alarmingly high.

CPCL fined Rs 74 lakh for flouting orders

Chennai: CPCB has imposed a whopping fine of Rs 74.7 lakh on Chennai Petroleum Corporation for failing to comply with its order and shut down operations nearly two years ago. The company was asked to shut down operations on April 18, 2017.

The order was issued as CPCL had not installed an online emission and effluent monitoring system as directed on June 30, 2015.  The company refused to follow the pollution control board’s order and shut down. However, on December 14, 2017, it provided connectivity to the CPCB online monitoring system. Now, CPCL has been asked to deposit Rs 74.7 lakh within 15 days for non-compliance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Manali Petrochemicals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp