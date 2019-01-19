Manali Petrochemicals gets breather from Central Pollution Control Board

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday revoked its earlier order directing Manali Petrochemicals to shut down operations of its Plant-I. The decision was taken after the company submitted a report claiming that it had complied with the directions.

The company will now have to submit a performance assessment of the treatment system which it has installed and an analysis of the treated effluents or emissions within 60 days of beginning operations.

The company, it has been learnt, submitted a letter on January 7, giving an undertaking for compliance of CPCB directions, performance adequacy report of Effluent Treatment Plant facility and performance adequacy report of Air Pollution Control Devices for stack emission issued by AC Tech, Anna University and stack monitoring survey report by TNPCB. The letter also stated that it had removed wastewater from old damaged lagoon and provided proper lime storage yard and seepage collection systems.

The CPCB formed a 3-member committee and examined the report, following which the unit was allowed to resume operations.

The plant was ordered to be shut down earlier as the effluents released from it was found to be violating norms. Particulate matter pollution was also found to be alarmingly high.

CPCL fined Rs 74 lakh for flouting orders

Chennai: CPCB has imposed a whopping fine of Rs 74.7 lakh on Chennai Petroleum Corporation for failing to comply with its order and shut down operations nearly two years ago. The company was asked to shut down operations on April 18, 2017.

The order was issued as CPCL had not installed an online emission and effluent monitoring system as directed on June 30, 2015. The company refused to follow the pollution control board’s order and shut down. However, on December 14, 2017, it provided connectivity to the CPCB online monitoring system. Now, CPCL has been asked to deposit Rs 74.7 lakh within 15 days for non-compliance.