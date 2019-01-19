On the road to a colourful life

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recently when Vijay Siddhartha, a city-based media professional ordered food on Swiggy, a food delivery application, he accidentally discovered the alter ego of the delivery executive who had been assigned to pick up his order. ‘Sahaya Bevin is bringing your food’ read the notification in the app. “I searched his name on Facebook and found out that he was an artist. When he reached my doorstep to deliver the order, I collected it; didn’t talk to him about the ‘discovery’,” says Vijay to CE.

Intrigued, and curious to know more about Bevin’s second-self, we caught up with him amid his delivery errands. His story joins the list of numerous educated youngsters struggling to make a living in today’s world. “I studied in Vallioor in Tirunelveli. I did a diploma course in civil engineering and worked in

Mumbai for two years in a construction company,” says Bevin.

The high cost of living and staying in a city away from his family made Bevin quit his job and move to Chennai in search of a job.

“I was turned down by every company I went to. I had two years of experience, but everyone wanted three to four years of job experience. This went on for about eight months…my pockets were empty and I didn’t have any choice but to look for an alternative to earn my bread,” he explains.

To make ends meet, Bevin took up a job in a renowned textile store in the city, and worked from 7 am to 2 am every day. “My health took a toll so, I quit that job. I came out and art found me,” he says.

Bevin was four years old when he started drawing on the walls of his house with coal pieces. “The passion for art was very innate,” says the artist, who hails from an agricultural family.

After sharing his artworks on social media and through word-of-mouth, Bevin started receiving orders from across the country.

“I also do commission artworks,” says the self-taught artist who specialises in realistic pencil portraits. “I also want to experiment with oil and watercolours. Since the cost of materials is more for those mediums, I am currently sticking to pencil,” he explains.What he earns through selling his artworks wasn’t enough to manage the expenses in a metro city and take care of the needs of his mother back home. So, a few months ago, Bevin took up a second job as a delivery executive.

Today, he works all seven days of the week from 10 am to 2 am. “We can choose our shifts. But since I need the extra income, I work additional hours. On weekends I work from 12 pm to 3 am. After I go home, I spend about two hours working on my art orders, sleep for a few hours and get ready for the day,” he shares.

Bevin earns close to `300 to `500 a day by selling artworks, and through occasional tips from customers. “Health has certainly taken a toll. But, I don’t have an option,” he says.

In the last year, Bevin has paid a visit to his hometown and met his mother just once. “My father passed away when I was three. My mother raised my brother and me single-handedly. I want to provide her with a good living condition. I want to buy my own land back in my town, build a house and make my mother proud,” he says.

What about his civil engineering aspirations? “I have briefly stopped the hunt. Instead, I am doing a few small-time designing assignments. But every time I cross a construction site, my heart aches a little. I haven’t lost hope though,” he shares.

(Bevin’s artworks start at `500. For details, visit his Facebook page Sahaya Bevin or call: 8940004684)