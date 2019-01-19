Reliving the golden period of life at the alumni reunion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Catching up with your school friends, taking a stroll down the school corridors and spending a few minutes in your classrooms can bring back many memories. The Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association has been organising reunions for 19 years. Their upcoming annual reunion will be on January 26 at the school auditorium.

“It is an opportunity for the alumni to get together informally and stay updated about the school activities. Old and retiring teachers will be honoured. Personally, I cherish this day a lot. What better way to be thankful to your school? Unless I’m out of the country, I make it a point to attend this and also get to know the other batch mates,” says Latha Kumaraswami, alumni exec member. She graduated from the school in 1975.

Every year, 12 scholarships amounting to `1.2 lakh (10,000 each) for students from lower socio-economic families studying in Vidyodaya are distributed. These scholarships have been given regularly by the alumni for over 12 years and they hope to increase the number and amount every year.

“Vidyodaya, a premier girls school, is 94 years old and has always striven to give an all-round holistic education for girls, focusing on academics, sports, cultural and overall development. I owe what I am today to my school teachers. It will be wonderful to meet different generations and be a part of the evolution of the school’s journey,” she said. For details call: 28340202 / 28345307