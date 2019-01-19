Safety check for last leg of phase-I Chennai metro today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last leg of the 45-km phase I Metro rail is set to become operational by January end as final inspection for the underground stretch from DMS to Washermanpet station is scheduled for January 19.

Commissioner of Metro railway safety K A Manoharan will inspect the 9.5-km stretch which has eight stations -- Washermenpet, Mannadi, High Court, Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights and AG-DMS.

The remaining stretch is a crucial point in Phase I as it connects North to South Chennai. When this line is opened, commuters can reach the airport within an hour from Chennai Central, a Metro rail official said.