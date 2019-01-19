Saint-Gobain’s plant launch on January 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Float glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain is all set to get its third float glass plant unit at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

The unit will be inaugurated by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 28, a company release said.

The Sriperumbudur factory complex, which is referred as World Glass Complex, has two float glass plants with a total capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day.

The new plant will expand its facility further and boost production. The company had inked an MOU with Tamil Nadu government during 2015 Global Investors Meet to invest in the State.

The factory is one of its kind as it is a fully integrated plant making value-added glass products. The company started its operations in 2000 and since then it has expanded the operations with a total investment of over Rs 3,500 crore.