Silent Assassins and Alternate Pathways

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

My gateway into really well-made videogames started with repeated viewing of the bald head with a tattooed barcode of Agent 47. In a time when I was aware of only Flash games and simple platformers, Hitman introduced me to a gaming open world where free thinking was key. There was a single objective, but multiple ways of doing it.

Your method of exploration could introduce you to several very strategically placed hints, but it is on you to piece them together and complete the objective — stealthily (this isn’t one of the typical open combat games). With a confusing, hazy backstory, an assassin who hardly spoke, and the cool British voice of Agent 47’s handler Diana — Hitman 2 is not in essence very different from the earliest in the series. The game released in November 2018, but I just got round to playing it this week.

Hitman’s tagline of ‘Make the world your weapon’ might scare people off with its unintended sociopathic meaning, but really, the game forces you to make use of the environment to ensure that the “true assassin never has to reveal themselves” (in Diana’s words). Each event can be played in multiple ways, and although the initial in-game tutorial guides you to the best possible option, I was so engrossed in the details of the environment, catching random conversations of random non-playable characters, that I failed quite a few times before following the rules. If you’re still fascinated by Netflix’s Bandersnatch, think again and try Hitman to be be wow-ed by the realm of opportunities to fail in this game. The intent of the game is to make you curious and not be satisfied with just a single, successful playthrough.

Barring the obvious possibility of hack-and-slash violence to the moment of victory, the game’s replayability lies in the creativity of the journey involved in ultimate task completion (like watching your target fly into the sky through a malfunctioning ejector seat), instead of using 47’s trademark ‘fibrewire’, or smacking them with a briefcase. The developer, IO Interactive, is setting up another studio in a welcome effort to explore new universes. Assassin’s Creed, amongst other popular games, might have tried forraying into this genre of stealth — but none have succeeded in doing them as well, and as ceaselessly, as Hitman.