Treading on history’s path

CHENNAI: The past year was arguably one of the best years for the history and heritage community in the city — a plethora of walks, talks and seminars on various historical facets of the city dotted the 2018 calendar and revived the city’s heritage. The positive trend continues this year, and Nivedita Louis, one of the city’s most popular historians and heritage enthusiast curated her first walk for 2019 — ‘RK Salai Walk’ as part of the Mylapore Festival.

In the wee hours of the weekend, about a dozen heritage enthusiasts gathered in front of The Children’s Garden School in a lane off Radhakrishnan Salai. Before we trooped towards the main road, Nivedita initiated us to the history of the road, which was formerly known as the Edward Elliots Road.

Mr Elliot and Mrs Napier

The road was named after Edward Francis Elliot, who was the chief magistrate and superintendent of police of the city. “He was also known for a civil case, a suit he filed that went from India to England,” said Nivedita. Isabella Napier, wife of Col. Johnstone Napier fell in love with Edward Elliot. She abandoned her matrimony of 17 years with Napier with whom she had three children. Incidentally, Isabella fled through the very same road, which was later named after Elliot. He filed two suits — one for adultery and the second against Isabella, for divorce.

“The Supreme Court granted the divorce on February 19, 1838. But, for ratification, the case even went to the British Parliament. This was one of the most talked about cases in the Madras Presidency,” she explained. The road was renamed Radhakrishnan Salai in 1975. We made our way to the Children’s Garden school which turned 80 just a couple of years ago. “The school was started by a very enterprising couple,” announced Nivedita, pointing to the structure that reminds one of erstwhile Madras.

Germany to India

In the late 1930s, VN Sharma and his wife Ellen Sharma, who he had met during a stopover in England, moved to India from Germany. The goal was to start a school that provided holistic education to students, and in 1937, the couple established the school. “Ellen’s mother Alvina was the driving force behind the ideation. She ran her own school in Germany and was influenced by Rabindranath Tagore. She travelled across India and stayed in Shanthiniketan for a brief period,” said Nivedita. AVM Saravanan, R Seshasayee, Srividya and Mohini were some of the popular alumni of the institution. “Even 25 years ago, the school provided sanitary napkins to girl students for free.

They also provided clean drinking water,” she said. Our next stop was right around the corner — a bungalow which most of us drive past every day — ‘Girija’. We stepped into the colossal bungalow, one of the very few surviving classic art-deco style buildings in the city, belonging to the late Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, first Vice President and second President of India, and his family. The house was named after one of his daughters. “Radhakrishnan was the bridge between the west and east. He was a proponent of the Vedanta and Advaita Vedanta.

He shed light about Indian philosophies and took it to the Europeans,” said Nivedita, walking us into the house, a repository of books, knowledge, art and history, built in the mid-1930s. Every inch of the house was caked with history, and Indira Gopal, the daughter-in-law of Radhakrishnan, welcomed us. “He spent his post-retirement days in the house, and his belongings have been preserved here. After me, this house will become a memorial for him,” she said. From photographs of the former President along with Gandhi, Nehru and Indira Gandhi adoring the walls, some of his letters placed on a table, to a plethora of books neatly arranged in shelves, the room was a sight to behold. The house also used to entertain doyens of Carnatic music including MS Subbulakshmi and Ariyakudi. After a satisfying tour of the house, a brisk walk led us to the TNEB/TUCS warehouse, which was formerly a tram shed.

Tramway

On May 7, 1895, Madras launched its first tram. “In 1921, the city had about 97 trams. The company that manufactured them — Madras Electricity System had several issues including labour strikes. It had to be shut down in 1953. The shed was built by T Namberumal Chetti,” said Nivedita and went on to recite a 1911 ‘Kummi Paatu’ — ‘Tram Vandiyin Alangara Kummi’. The walk also touched upon several gems alongside the RK Salai stretch including ‘Sudharma’ bungalow, Woodlands hotel where the famous Masala Dosa was born, the Church of the Good Shepherd built without a single pillar, AVM Rajeshwari mandapam which was formerly Kanaka Bavanam, a bungalow that belonged to Nimili Pattabirama Rao the Diwan of Kochi (1902- 1907), Madrasa-e-Mohammadia, and the Balasubramania Bhakta Jana Sabha (1903).