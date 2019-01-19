Window of a familiar world

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a sequel to a Spiel des Jahres winner, Stained Glass of Sintra was always going to receive a high degree of scrutiny. Azul was one of 2017’s biggest hits, so could Sintra follow it up?

You’re done with tile-laying — it’s all about the stained glass windows in Sintra. The core of the game is going to seem very familiar to Azul veterans — you’re still drafting tiles from a central area until all the tiles are gone. However, each player now starts with a unique personal ‘board’, made up of a random arrangement of double-sided window pieces.

When you take tiles, you must place all of them on a single window that is either under or to the right of your glazier’s current position (a token that sits above your board). If you’re placing tiles to the right of your glazier, you must move it above the window in question. You can never place tiles to the left of your glazier, so eventually you’re going to run out of things to do; at which point, you can spend your entire turn to reset and move your glazier above the leftmost window in your display.

So there’s definitely more to consider in the course of a round, but how does scoring work? As soon as you complete a window, you place a tile on a spot just below it on your board. You’ll then score points for the window you completed (printed on your board) as well as points for every completed window to the right of the one you’ve just finished. Finally, you score bonus points if applicable, flip the window over and carry on. If this is the second time you’re completing a particular window, you remove it instead and continue. At the end of the sixth round, whoever has the most points wins.

It should already be apparent that Stained Glass of Sintra demands more of you than Azul. The addition spatial challenge of your glazier’s position gives the tile-drafting much more heft, and having to spend your whole turn resetting can be either boon or bane depending on how you play it. The added wrinkle of having full control over when you score means that you can try to time it to match up with the bonus offered in a particular round, for example. Additionally, you want to complete your right-sided windows first to make the ones on the left more valuable, but they score less points by default and you’ll be forced to reset quite often if other players get in your way (which they inevitably will).

Overall, there’s enough added crunch here to surprise people who might’ve been expecting just a rethemed successor. Sintra manages to step out of Azul’s shadow, and establish a clear identity of its own. Indeed, in the games we’ve played, many people said that it surpassed Azul in their eyes. While the simplicity and accessibility of its predecessor means that it’ll always have a place on my shelves, there’s no denying that Stained Glass of Sintra is a perfect sequel — it evokes the spirit of the original, while taking it just a little bit further.