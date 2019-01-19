Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman knocked down by juvenile driver dies

A 55-year-old woman, who was knocked down by a car driven by a minor on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries on Friday. 

Published: 19th January 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman, who was knocked down by a car driven by a minor on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries on Friday. The incident happened at Royapuram. Four juveniles were on a fun trip in a car, borrowed by one of the boys’ from his mother, when they knocked down fish vendor V Nirmala. 

The accident happened on East Kalmandapam Road on January 16. She was flung onto the road and sustained injuries. She had been admitted to Government Stanley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, a police official said. 

Kasimedu traffic investigation unit has registered a case. The car was driven by a 17-year-old schoolboy from Mannadi. Preliminary investigation revealed that his friend’s mother had borrowed the car from a woman in Bengaluru a few days prior to the accident. 

The boys had taken the car out for a spin and wanted to just drive around the locality, according to a police statement. Police said they have booked the woman who borrowed the car. “She will be arrested once she returns from Bengaluru,” a police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp