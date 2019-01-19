Chennai woman knocked down by juvenile driver dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman, who was knocked down by a car driven by a minor on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries on Friday. The incident happened at Royapuram. Four juveniles were on a fun trip in a car, borrowed by one of the boys’ from his mother, when they knocked down fish vendor V Nirmala.

The accident happened on East Kalmandapam Road on January 16. She was flung onto the road and sustained injuries. She had been admitted to Government Stanley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, a police official said.

Kasimedu traffic investigation unit has registered a case. The car was driven by a 17-year-old schoolboy from Mannadi. Preliminary investigation revealed that his friend’s mother had borrowed the car from a woman in Bengaluru a few days prior to the accident.

The boys had taken the car out for a spin and wanted to just drive around the locality, according to a police statement. Police said they have booked the woman who borrowed the car. “She will be arrested once she returns from Bengaluru,” a police officer said.