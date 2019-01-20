TN government to procure pulses from farmers at MSP

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to ensuring Minimum Support Price for farmers who have cultivated pulses, procurement of urad dal (black gram) and moong dal (green gram) in various districts will begin on February 1. The date for procurement of red gram will be announced on January 22.

“While black gram will be procured at a cost of Rs 56 a kg, green gram will be procured at Rs 69.75 per kg. Procurement of pulses by the government at the announced prices will ensure that middlemen do not procure them at lower prices to the detriment of farmers’ interests,” official sources told Express.

“Collectors will direct the Agriculture Market Secretaries and Deputy Director of Agri-Business to tie up with farmers through Joint Director of Agriculture and ensure that the opportunity is utilised fully,” officials said.

Last month, Tamil Nadu government sought approval from Union Agriculture Ministry to implement Price Support Scheme for procurement of 58,425 tonnes of black gram and 16,900 tonnes of green gram during 2018-19. The procurement period approved is 90 days.

From February 1, procurement of black gram will start in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Tirupur. Similarly, procurement will start on April 1 in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Tiruchy.

Procurement of green gram will commence on February 1 in Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Tiruvallur. Similarly, procurement of green gram will start in the delta districts of Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Cuddalore on April 1.

State government will provide revolving fund equivalent to at least 15 per cent of the procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly in the bank accounts of farmers within three days of procurement.