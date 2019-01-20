Home Cities Chennai

GSE Avigna plans international food park near Chennai

At the meeting, representatives of the company said they are in the process of acquiring land for the food park. 

Published: 20th January 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GSE Avigna, a French-Indian joint company has conveyed its willingness to establish an integrated food processing park near Chennai with international standards at a total investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.   

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting in this regard at the Secretariat on Saturday in which representatives of GSE Avigna, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and other officials took part.  

“They have given an in-principle request to the government to facilitate them in putting up a food park, in accordance with Tamil Nadu Food Processing Policy and Industrial policy,” sources said.

GSE Avigna Food processing park

