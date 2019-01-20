Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Phase-I extension to be over by June 2020

The extended line which has nine stations will help in commuters travelling from Wimco Nagar to reach Chennai Central, CMBT and Airport once this line becomes operational.

Metro Railway safety officials tested safety features on Saturday I D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: By June next year North Chennai will get Metro Rail access to key hubs in the city as Chennai Metro Rail officials have said ongoing construction work of Phase I extension metro line is nearly complete.  

During the start of the safety inspection for the last leg of phase I metro stretch on Saturday, CMRL managing director Pankaj Kumar Bansal said the nine-kilometre extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar will be ready by June 2020. 

“According to the agreement made with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), the extension must be completed within five years of receiving loan. We got the loan in March 2017 so our deadline is somewhere in 2022 only. But, we are looking to complete this line two years in advance,” he said.

Construction of the extension project which is estimated to cost Rs3,770 crore was delayed by five years as the Centre gave its approval only by 2016.

The plan is to benefit commuters from northern parts of the city with nine stations at Washermanpet, Korukkupet, Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet, Tollgate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Tiruvottriyur and Wimco Nagar. From Washermanpet till Korukkupet trains will run underground and beyond that it will be an elevated corridor, officials said.

On the other hand, inspections were started by Commissioner of metro railway safety, K A Manoharan which will be conducted from AG-DMS to Washermanpet station till Monday. “We will be inspecting till Central station today and tomorrow the remaining stretch till AG-DMS will be inspected. On the third day, train signal integration test will be carried out,” said Manoharan.

But the safety commissioner said that he was not notified about previous glitches experienced by commuters like signalling error, absence of station controllers, abrupt stopping of trains, air-conditioner failure and ill-maintenance of stations. In turn, officials said news about major grievances like accidents will be passed on to the   Commissioner.

