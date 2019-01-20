Students to stir again if Anna University does not budge

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Engineering students of Anna University have decided to hold another State-wide protest if the varsity does not take a favourable decision on withdrawing the regulations 2017 that allows them to re-appear for exam in a failed exam only after a year.

On Friday, hundreds of students from the varsity and affiliated colleges across the State organised a protest.

While the university has informed that it will take a decision in the matter by January 28, students argue that the wait will be futile as the last day to apply for photocopy of answer scripts is January 23.

“We can anyway not apply for re-exam for the coming semester. Our only hope is that the university will ban the regulation by the next semester. Given that we are already wasting another six months, if the management fails to respond to our request, we will launch another protest again,” students said.

The protests will be held across the State, at venues, including the main campus and all regional branches of the university at Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Madurai, students said.

In a statement, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation has expressed its support to the students’ protest.

Students have placed two demands at the forefront: they want the varsity to allow them to take arrear exam in the subsequent semester itself and abolish the credit-based arrear system which will limit the number of arrear exams they can take to two or three.

Even as the practice of allowing students to write arrear exams in the subsequent semester followed in other varsities like Madras University, officials from Anna University said a credit-based arrear system will help students fare better in academics, said J Kumar, varsity Registrar.

“UGC and AICTE members need to be consulted regarding this. The academic council will also meet and discuss the issue,” he said.

MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, told Express that the university will allow students who fail in the seventh semester to re-take it along with their final semester exams.

Students argue that the current system forces them to waste a whole year before seeking employment or applying for higher education, if they fail in the last semester. “It is also difficult to remember what we studied one year after. It is difficult to start from scratch when we are studying the next year’s portions,” said a third year student from the main campus.