Home Cities Chennai

Tamil in Madras HC: Amending Constitution only way

AR Lakshmanan, a former judge of Supreme Court was awarded the Neethi Tamil Arignar by the Governor.

Published: 20th January 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitating Justice A R Lakshmanan at the law conference | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A constitutional amendment is the only way to make a State’s official language as an additional language in the respective High Court, said members of legal fraternity at the silver jubilee celebrations of Sattakathir, a Tamil law journal.

S Tamilvanan, President of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, who steered a panel discussion on the topic, said Tamil Nadu was a forerunner when it comes to the introduction of Tamil as an official language. However, the State fell behind when it came to making Tamil an additional language in the Madras High Court.

“Protests, resolutions and agitations are not the solutions for the implementation, but a  constitutional amendment in Parliament is possible and most of the States are willing to take it forward as all of them want to see their local languages introduced in their respective high courts,” he said.

By convention, tradition and law, as spelt out under Article 348 of the Constitution of India, only English can be used for arguments and proceedings in HCs and in the SC unless a specific relaxation is granted.

“Translating these from English to Tamil and capturing their essence without committing any mistake is no easy task. To make the judgments, the legal proceedings and the arguments intelligible to the common people it is necessary for journals like SattaKathir to be widely circulated,” he said. 

AR Lakshmanan, a former judge of Supreme Court was awarded the Neethi Tamil Arignar by the Governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Court S Tamilvanan Sattakathir Language

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp