Tamil in Madras HC: Amending Constitution only way

CHENNAI: A constitutional amendment is the only way to make a State’s official language as an additional language in the respective High Court, said members of legal fraternity at the silver jubilee celebrations of Sattakathir, a Tamil law journal.

S Tamilvanan, President of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, who steered a panel discussion on the topic, said Tamil Nadu was a forerunner when it comes to the introduction of Tamil as an official language. However, the State fell behind when it came to making Tamil an additional language in the Madras High Court.

“Protests, resolutions and agitations are not the solutions for the implementation, but a constitutional amendment in Parliament is possible and most of the States are willing to take it forward as all of them want to see their local languages introduced in their respective high courts,” he said.

By convention, tradition and law, as spelt out under Article 348 of the Constitution of India, only English can be used for arguments and proceedings in HCs and in the SC unless a specific relaxation is granted.

“Translating these from English to Tamil and capturing their essence without committing any mistake is no easy task. To make the judgments, the legal proceedings and the arguments intelligible to the common people it is necessary for journals like SattaKathir to be widely circulated,” he said.

AR Lakshmanan, a former judge of Supreme Court was awarded the Neethi Tamil Arignar by the Governor.