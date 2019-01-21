Four teens among 6 killed in different road accidents at Kancheepuram and Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four teenagers, a 36-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were killed in four different accidents at Kancheepuram and Chennai on Saturday night and Sunday morning. On the Tambaram-Somangalam Road, two bikes collided head-on near Naduveerapattu and they were crushed completely.

Police said S Vignesh (19) and his friend B Prathapan (18), both from Irumbuliyur, along with B Harikrishnan (20) from Anna Sathya Nagar at Adyar, were riding triple. Vignesh was a student of first-year B Com and Prathapan, a student of first-year BBA, said the police.

“The trio were returning home after attending a function in Somangalam. Around 9.30 pm when they were near Naduveerapattu, Vignesh who was driving the bike overtook a car and collided head on with another bike coming from the opposite direction,” said a police officer. While Prathapan died on the spot, Vignesh was declared dead on arrival in the hospital. Harikrishnan sustained major injuries. The riders of the other bike - D Sanjay Kumar (19) and his brother Sathishkumar (17) of Somangalam - who were returning after giving invitations for their friend’s wedding sustained grievous injuries along with Harikrishnan.

The police said none of the five teenagers wore helmet and Vignesh did not have licence to drive two-wheeler. The Somangalam police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Similarly, in yet another accident, two boys were killed after their speeding bike rammed a lamp-post on Dr Guruswamy bridge in Chetpet around 11.45 pm on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as U Abhishek (19) and A Akash (18) of Pullapuram in Kilpauk. The police said the duo had completed class 12 and were working part-time in a bakery.“The accident happened when the duo were returning home on their friend’s bike after having dinner at an eatery in Chetpet. When they took a left turn on Dr Guruswamy Road, they rammed a lamp-post at a maddening speed. Since the rider Abhishek died on the spot, his body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Akash who was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died within minutes,” said a traffic investigation police officer. The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Mechanic run over by MTC bus

In the third accident, a 36-year-old man, who was returning home on a bike after buying meat on Sunday, was killed after an MTC bus ran over him. The deceased G Manikandan of Tenkasi, a mechanic, lived in Pozhichalur with family. The incident took place around 8.30 am on Pozhichalur main road in the city. Manikandan died on the spot, said the police officer.