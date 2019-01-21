Asian College of Journalism introduces future-looking weather curriculum

Home Cities Chennai

Asian College of Journalism

Asian College of Journalism (Photo | ACJ Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Weather Company, an IBM Business, in collaboration with RainWise, a leading manufacturer of professional grade meteorological equipment for consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications, will jointly deliver world-class technology-enabled curriculum to Asian College of Journalism (ACJ).

This is a first of-its-kind collaboration which will allow The Weather Company to continue to contribute to the future of forecasting by educating and enabling budding journalists with the effective means of interpreting weather data, drawing insights and creating engaging content to serve the audience. “We are happy to collaborate with The Weather Company to create a professional awareness about monitoring, reporting and covering weather as part of journalism. The changing role and crucial importance of weather in our lives makes this awareness — and the journalistic expertise to cover the weather in all its predictability and unpredictability — an indispensable part of new age journalism,” said Sashi Kumar, chairman, Asian College of Journalism.

The students and staff members will have access to the Personal Weather Station (PWS) provided to the college by RainWise. It will enable students to have the localised weather information available to interpret data for improved reporting and presentation. It will also allow students to visualise the station data through graphs and dashboards.

Hyperlocal weather reporting becomes critical in the event of severe weather conditions when life and property are at risk. “Our collaboration with ACJ will seed the future for an effective and accurate story-telling to our news presenters, who with this technology, can easily create and distribute accurate, compelling and cost-efficient weathercasts. This will also equip news channels to drive better engagement and deliver accurate weather updates to a targeted, brand-loyal audience (across devices) while they are on the move,” Himanshu Goyal, India business leader, The Weather Company, an IBM Business.

Also available to students, and all Indians, is The Weather Channel app and weather.com, free public resources that provide weather forecasts and information to help plan activities or stay safe in the face of storms. The app, available on Android and iPhone, focuses on weather relevant to India, with features such as a cricket forecast and pollution forecasts, as well as Monsoon and Summer sections.

To learn

Students will be exposed to weather forecasting and weather reporting by tapping into expertise from meteorologists, climate experts and journalists.

