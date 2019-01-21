Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-based bank fined Rs 15,000 for wrongful debiting from customer’s account

Though the petitioner had no LIC policy in her name, Rs 510 was debited from her account due to a mix-up in account numbers by the bank.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For wrongly debiting money from a customer’s savings account, a consumer forum ordered a nationalised bank here to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to the customer. Though the petitioner had no LIC policy in her name, Rs 510 was debited from her account due to a mix-up in account numbers by the bank.

The matter dates back to October 2016 when S Gomathi, of Mugalivakkam, found Rs 1,734 debited from her account as payment for an LIC policy that she never had. After complaining to the bank authorities, she came to know that instead of debiting LIC policy premium from one Rajkumar’s account, the bank had wrongly taken it from hers. The bank officials, who mixed up both account numbers, credited the wrongly debited money back to Gomathi’s account.

In February, 2017, the error occurred again and Rs 510 was wrongly debited from the account and was later credited to her account in December 2017. “The bank failed to check the names of both account-holders before debiting the money. It was a careless error on their part which hasn’t been rectified even after I alerted them,” said Gomathi in her petition.

Though the bank admitted that money had been wrongly debited from Gomathi’s account, they said, “Once we came to know about the problem, a mail was sent from the Porur branch to the head office. It came to our notice that the LIC had wrongly noted down the account numbers and had filled out all forms. Hence the mistake lies with the LIC and the account-holder Rajkumar.”

The Thiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum observed that the bank has been negligent as the MICR code and account-holder’s name were not verified before submitting relevant documents.

