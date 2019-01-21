Home Cities Chennai

Bid to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs 33 lakh hidden in shark fins foiled at Chennai airport

The shark fins concealed assorted foreign currencies worth USD 6000, euro 27600, Norwegian Kroner 1000, Canadian Dollar 3,400, Sterling Pound 2450, Qatar Rial 14000 worth Rs 33 lakh.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

Chennai Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assorted foreign currencies worth Rs 33 lakh and 14 kg shark fins worth Rs 8 lakh were seized from a passenger who was on his way to Singapore on a Scoot Airlines Flight  TR579 at Chennai International Airport on Monday morning.

Mohamed Saleem (54) was intercepted by the sleuths of Air Intelligence Unit based on a tip-off.

Customs officials said Saleem was found moving in a suspicious manner with a big carton in the departure area. A close watch was kept on his movement and he was intercepted after he had cleared immigration and customs and was proceeding towards security check.

After he was questioned about the contents of the carton, he seemed evasive in his responses. The officials brought Saleem and his checked-in luggage for a detailed examination.

The carton had two white gunny bags with suspected wildlife products similar to shark fin. 

Two brown paper bags were found concealed inside the shark fins. On opening these bags, assorted foreign currencies worth USD 6000, euro 27600, Norwegian Kroner 1000, Canadian Dollar 3,400, Sterling Pound 2450, Qatar Rial 14000 worth Rs 33 lakh were found.

The seized suspected shark fins were further sent for an examination by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau authorities. The officials certified that the species were indeed of the shark fins and probably belonged to a CITES-listed species. 

Saleem was later arrested.

Smuggling bid Chennai airport assorted foreign currencies shark fins

