Duo continue to suck South Kolathur water table dry

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's business as usual for Doss and Ponnusamy, who suck out a whopping 3.6 lakh litres of freshwater everyday from S Kolathur for the operations of an unauthorised water plant. Just a week back, two of lorries of the plant were seized by the Sholinganallur tahsildar and Pallikaranai revenue inspector. But that has not impacted the business of the duo.

S Kolathur residents have passed multiple resolutions to get the duo to stop extracting so much water. Their business, many say, is fast depleting the groundwater in the area. As the duo failed to abide by the resolution, Pallikaranai and Madipakkam village administrative officer Ramesh lodged a police complaint against the duo on December 21. Even this did not stop them. Finally, the residents reached out to Chennai District Collector A Shanmugasundaram for help.

Subsequently, two lorries of the duo were seized on January 14 and they were let off with a warning. “We thought the seizure of their lorries and warnings issued by the cops would work,” a resident was heard saying at the welfare association meeting held on Sunday. “However, it has had no impact. The extraction of water has resumed.”

It has been learnt that the duo has reduced the quantum of their operation but continue to extract groundwater in the wee hours. “We see lorries being filled with water from the well early in the morning,” said the resident, whose apartment overlooks the water extraction plant.

Most parts of Kovilambakkam have sufficient groundwater resources, which drove the real estate market in the area over the last two decades. However, residents fear that this ultimate selling point will become redundant if the plunder of groundwater continues.

“When I built my house in 2005, we have water at 25 feet and now even 100-foot borewells are not yielding water,” said S Killivalavan, general secretary of the Federation of Kovilambakkam Residents Welfare Association.

While Doss and Ponnusamy were unavailable for comment, the driver of a tanker lorry parked in the enclosure claimed that water was no longer being extracted there. “We are using it as a parking spot,” he said, claiming to be unaware of the water extraction happening there.

When apprised about the issue, an official from the Revenue Department said that action would be taken against the duo if they continued to extract water from the well there. “The government must pass a fresh order banning extraction of water from patta lands for commercial purposes and government bodies such as PWD, Geology and Mining Department and police department must work together in implementing it,” the official said.