Encroachers, sewage kill Ponniamman Koil Sitheri water body

The undiluted sewage is flowing into a well in the lake which supplies water to over 1,500 families.

CHENNAI: The Ponniamman Koil Sitheri, a five-acre waterbody in Kovilambakkam’s Viduthalai Nagar, is in the final stage of disappearing, owing to encroachments and sewage intrusion. When Express visited the lake on Sunday, it found a steady stream of sewage flowing into the lake from encroachments. The undiluted sewage is flowing into a well in the lake which supplies water to over 1,500 families.

“The taste of water has started changing and it is the original residents of the area, who are suffering because of this,” said S Killivalavan, general secretary of the Federation of Kovilambakkam Residents Welfare Associations. The few areas in which the topography still resembles that of the lake, are being filled with garbage.

“This is all a ploy to swallow the entire space of the lake,” Killivalavan said, claiming that encroachers are raising the foundations of their houses, forcing water into patta lands. “The CCTV cameras that I had installed around my house were broken in November because local politicians encroaching the lake fear that the videos can be used as an evidence against them,” said a resident of Viduthalai Nagar.

However, what is striking is the Kovilambakkam town panchayat’s apathy. “They have installed a water percolation pit as part of the MNREGA activities in the lake itself. What sense does that make?,” argued Killivalavan, claiming it was part of their agenda to allow complete encroachment of the lake. Officials concerned were not available for comment.

