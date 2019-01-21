Gang murders three at Gummidipoondi

Home Cities Chennai

Three men were brutally murdered near a residential area in Gummidipoondi on Saturday night.

CHENNAI: Three men were brutally murdered near a residential area in Gummidipoondi on Saturday night. The police suspect they were murdered out of gang rivalry since two of the deceased were involved in a murder a year ago.

Police said R Aakash (18), a resident of Ma Po Si Nagar in Gummidipoondi, dropped out of polytechnic recently. On Saturday night Aakash, along with S Vimal (21) from Thirukulam Street at Gummidipoondi and S Sathish (26) from Thideer Nagar at Tondiarpet, was walking towards his house.

“Around 8 pm, when the trio was near the residence, an eight-member gang pounced at them and stabbed them with knives and iron rods. The eye witnesses said the trio attempted to escape, but the gang chased them and stabbed them. All three died on the spot,” said a police officer.

The Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police registered a case. Preliminary investigations revealed that Vimal and Sathish were involved in the murder of one Shahjahan on January 8 last year. “We suspect they are revenge murders. Five special teams were formed to nab the suspects. Shahjahan was murdered in a tussle over who should take over the ganja selling around the area,” said the police officer. Further investigations are on.

22-year-old history-sheeter, out on bail, murdered

Chennai: A 22-year-old man, who recently came out of prison, was brutally murdered in Pulianthope on Sunday evening.  Police said C Kumaran, a resident of Otteri, came out on bail 15 days ago. On Sunday evening he was gambling at the corporation park near the Assistant Engineer Office. Around 5.45 pm, four men chased Kumaran upto K M Garden Second Street and murdered him with knives and iron rods, the police said.

